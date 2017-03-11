British Newspaper wants Facebook and Google to be probed over fake news

British Newspaper industry has called for an investigation into Google, Facebook and the Digital Advertising Supply Chain in order to Combat Fake News. In its submission to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's to inquiry fake news, the News Media Association(NMA) calls for an urgent investigation. It said that the digital advertising supply chain which favors fake news and helps it to thrive was "murky at best, fraudulent at worst".

NMA chairman Ashley Highfield says,"News media publishers are by far the biggest investors in original news content, accounting for 58 percent of the total UK investment. But the digital supply chain rewards the distributors of content, not the originators. Government and regulators cannot ignore forever the impact of the Google-Facebook duopoly on our media landscape."

The NMA says that the fake news travels fast on social networking sites and it is easier to produce because creators don't have to spend time or money while reporting. Facebook has argued against this long back saying that its influence on the news business is unquestionable.

Audiences in the UK are proved more resilient to fake news than those in the US, says NMA. It clearly states that the fake news is threatening the viability of real news and the social network giants like Facebook and Google are the reason for its growing popularity unknowingly.

The British newspaper industry wants both of them to be investigated with an intention of figuring out how the problem can be reduced.