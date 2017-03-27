BSNL BB249 plan offering 2Mbps speed extended until June 30

The State-run telco BSNL hit the headlines recently as it started offering 1GB of free data for the prepaid users who were no using the GSM mobile data services.

Now, the operator has come up with an enticing news. BSNL has extended the validity of the BB249, the affordable broadband plan until June 30, 2017. This extension of the validity period is applicable to all regions except Andaman Nicobar and Jammu Kashmir areas. With this extension in the validity, the customers who prefer this plan can opt for it until June 30. Except for the validity, there are no other changes.

On choosing the BB249 plan, buyers will get up to 1GB at 2Mbps speed, and beyond the FUP limit, the speed will reduce to 1Mbps. The speed will be the same until the end of the month and is not related to the amount of data you consume.

The highlight of the BSNL BB249 plan is the validity of six months. After the validity, users will be moved to the BBG Combo ULD 499 plan that offers up to 2GB of data at 2Mbps speed. Beyond this FUP limit, the data speed will be reduced to 1Mbps.

Moreover, BSNL will not charge any installation charge if you are opting for the BB249 plan. Even new users can avail this offer and is available with the BSNL FTTH (Fiber to the Home) service. Regarding the extension of the validity, BSNL aims to increase the number of internet users and promote the digital India drive.

