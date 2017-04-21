Chrome 58 is rolling out for Android and PCs

Google's Chromium team made an announcement that they are going to roll out Chrome 58 for Android phones and desktop PCs having Mac, Windows, and Linux in it.

The new version for desktop users fixes few bugs and adds some developer related features in it. But the most awaited Touch Bar is not enabled in this update. It supports IndexedDB 2.0, made changes for Progressive Web Apps on Android, gives new powers to sandboxed iframes and also supports the full-screen feature. It also gets rid of non-app UI to offer a richer experience.

Other than fixing 29 security issues, it even allows the developers to customize the media buttons for playback. With so many features and fixes, this update also comes with some additional features for Android devices.

After the company released this update for Mac, Windows, and Linux, now they started rolling out this to Android phones. In Android update, they made few changes in design and added some new capabilities for web apps. Now the progressive Web Apps can go full screen without making its URL visible on the top.

Now, let us see in detail what this new features will do and how one can make use of it.

IndexedDB 2.0 Chrome 58 provides full support of IndexedDB 2.0. This helps in handling the large browser data. It also brings a support for new schema management and uniform handling of failures. In this new IndexedDB 2.0, the renaming of object stores and indexes are made possible after a refactoring process. It uses Binary keys and makes data retrieval easy by using getKey(), openKeyCursor() and continuePrimaryKey()methods. Full-screen Progressive Web Apps This feature helps in providing better user experience and also frees up large screen space which can then be utilized by the contents. You can make this Progressive Web App fully immersive by changing the display setting to fullscreen in your web app manifest. Also Read: Firefox 53 for PCs and Android includes 'Quantum Compositor' But, for games, or video players, the system bars in mobile UI can take up valuable pixels and may lead to some sort of distraction. Sandboxed iframe Improvements Chrome 58 supports the new iframe sandbox keyword ‘allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation' to improvise the feature. This keyword makes sandboxed iframes to navigate the top-level page, while still, it is blocking auto-redirects.

It is not an end. There are few more features which are provided by this new version of Chrome. They have also made few changes in Chrome 58 for developers. For more information, you can refer Google's official page.

