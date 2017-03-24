Cisco launches 'Made in India' router

Global networking giant Cisco has unveiled its first 'Made in India' router aimed at small and medium businesses (SMBs) across multiple industries. The company unveiled the device in the presence of IT and Electronics Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad. The router is said to cost less than $1,500, which is roughly Rs. 1,00,000.

The device is one of the most popular products in Cisco's core switching portfolio worldwide and is fundamental to network connectivity.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of IT and Electronics at the unveiling told the gathering "I would like to compliment the Cisco team that I had requested them to take the initiative of Make in India, this is a great product which will help the internet in office space and other places which are a clear mark of digitizing India,".

While the company is currently focusing on entering into Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber security. It has recently launched its manufacturing operations in Pune and has announced that it would build Nagpur into a Smart City with its Next-Gen solutions.

SEE ALSO: How to create a remotely accessible networked storage using your Wi-Fi router and a hard drive

Ravi Shankar Prasad went on to say, "I compliment John Chambers (Cisco Executive Chairman) and the entire team present here. They have established a big premise in Pune. Good luck and keep it up."

Going by reports from industry analysts, currently, there are nearly 23 billion connected devices and this number is expected to double to over 50 billion by 2020.

SEE ALSO: Cisco to acquire software company AppDynamics

Cisco is prepared to accommodate such robust growth and help governments and enterprises achieve this goal. The company understands that to achieve this, providing a secure ecosystem ranging from hardware to software and catering to the customers is the key.

"India is an incredible country for Cisco as it represents 360-degree value - a great growth opportunity, world class talent, and now an integral part of our global supply chain," said John Kern, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, and India Executive Sponsor, Cisco