Delhi Government Starts Accepting Online Payment For Driving License

In a bid to encourage cash transactions and speed up the process of getting a driving license, the Delhi government on Sunday started accepting online payment for driving license seekers. Applicants can now simply pay the fee online to apply for a driving license in India.

The news was shared by the Government of India via a public notice issued on Sunday, which said that any applicants can apply for and make online payment for learning and permanent driving license for non-transport vehicles.

Delhi Transport Minister, Satyendar Jain, also announced the news on Twitter and said, "Delhi government begins facility of online appointment and fees payment for driving license".

Besides, the prescribed fees can also be submitted online at the transport department's website.

As per government's directives, any applicant can select prior appointment with a zonal office at a date and time slot as per his/her convenience. They can book the date/timeslot from 1 to 15 days in advance and can also re-schedule the appointment twice within a month from the date of initial appointment from the same zonal office.

The move will make things easy for people in India who wanted to apply for a driving license but was affected by the demonetization of old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The online payment will help them apply for a driving license without worrying about the currency note ban.