Digital India: Kirana shop to sell low cost Wi-Fi data vouchers

Its a great news for netizens out there. Now you can buy low-cost, WiFi powered data packs from any nearby kirana shop. The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) is behind this innovation who developed a public data office (PDO) tech solution of price lesser than Rs. 50,000.

This can be used by any kirana shop or a handcart operator who can then deliver low-cost WiFi solutions to the user. The kirana shop or a handcart operator can sell that WiFi for cheaper price of Rs.10. Another interesting thing is, this service can be provided over license-free ISM (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) band.

C-DoT's executive director Vipin Tyagi says,"Today, Digital India is not happening in every nook and corner of India. But the concept of PDO will enable even a thelawallah to sell low-cost WiFi-based broadband services anywhere. Even a nearby kirana shop can resell data services for as low as Rs 10 or even less."

This solution will be launched by C-DoT today. If you would like to know what this tech solution consists of, then read further. It packs both the hardware and the software elements which includes Wi-Fi access point with e-KYC, OTP authentication and also a voucher management mechanism. Even a billing system is included in the electrically powered device.

We have come across a new last month, where the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to tweak some internet service provider (ISP) permit rules and free up some new spectrum bands and assist in making WiFi access devices affordable, so everyone can use the WiFi services in public places.

They even suggested that the involvement of both aggregators and small entrepreneurs will help in boosting employment opportunities and even encourage entrepreneurs in rural places. For now, C-DoT's licensed manufacturing partners are Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) and ITI amongst others.