DoT may soon let you access internet during flight

If reports are to believed, you can very soon start browsing, watch your favorite movies, use Facebook, and chat on WhatsApp in-flight. Yes, reports claim that Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may soon allow in-flight connectivity to the flyers.

This comes as a good news for the smartphone users. If the initiative is approved, the passengers will have access to voice, video and data services when flying over the Indian airspace.

Fresh reports claim that DoT is apparently working on the proposal and has sent a draft plan to amend the Indian Telegraph Rules and the Indian Telegraph Act last month. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Space returned the proposal, seeking clarifications.

Hence, DoT is supposedly working on making a revised proposal and is expected to send it out by the end of this month. Reports suggest that DoT is planning to make this initiative a success by providing in-flight connectivity via through ground-to-air communication and satellite communication.

So, let's wait and witness how DoT will execute the plan in the days ahead.