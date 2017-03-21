Ebay guaranteed 3-day delivery on 20 million items

Since Amazon started a trend of satisfying its regular customers with their annual Prime membership program, other online sites are trying to compete with it by providing the similar offers.

Now in response to it, eBay has announced a new program by name- "Guaranteed Delivery" which offers its customer's guaranteed 3-day shipping on 20 million items. This offer will roll out this summer in U.S. Though Ebay ships 67 percent of its transactions for free and 63 percent within three days, this new approach is said to be their commitment for users.

One should also note that eBay is going to refund the shipping cost if the promised item is delivered late and a buyer will get a coupon for their next shopping if the shipping cost was zero. Hal Lawton, Senior Vice President of North America at eBay says,"While the majority of items on eBay already ship within 3 days or less, as well as for free, Guaranteed Delivery will give shoppers even faster delivery options and the confidence that their items will arrive on time".

Ebay, is starting this new concept with 20 million items guaranteed with 3-day delivery. This looks similar to the Amazon offer where they provide guaranteed 2-day shipping for more than 50 million items. Though it looks similar, this new program may make a huge difference in coming days.

Sellers being another important part of the online store, eBay has offered a new shipping tool to them which helps them to provide accurate delivery time to the buyers as well as the charges based on more than hundred regions. They can also set any specific schedule based on their convenience.

This new tool is offered for free but to avail it, one has to be a qualified seller by passing the required set of shipping standards. Along with this, the company is also said to revamp its home page inorder to fulfill the requirements of a user by following their online activity.