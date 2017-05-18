eScan clarifies WannaCry ransomware-related hoax news

More than the actual attack of the WannaCry Ransomware, which held to ransom millions of computers and businesses worldwide demanding ransom to be paid in bitcoins worth $300 to unlock the data, it is the hoax now floating around social media to WhatsApp creating more panic among unaware users.

The hoax messages range from not to use shopping sites, online banking to using ATMs as possible traps of the ransomware. eScan research team unravels the truth behind these hoax messages to bring you the truth behind the messages.

RBI orders Shutdown of ATMs until they are patched and safe.

Status: Hoax

RBI has issued clarification that they haven't issued such orders.

Avoid using ATMs and Do not do any online transaction

Status: Hoax

Any computer system infected with Ransomware would display the message that it has been infected.

Don't do any online transaction. Don't open any Shopping cart.

Status: Hoax

Webserver infected with Ransomware would simply be not able to serve the pages. Shopping carts do not store Ransomware.

However, while browsing and downloading software make sure that these executable are scanned by an antivirus.

Except Africa all countries IT companies are hacked.

Status: Hoax

No explanations required cause its 100% fake news. Such events when IT organizations get hacked are published all over the internet, TV channels etc. These news pieces aren't just limited to your limited group of friends.

Dance of the Hillary video

Status: Hoax.

There is no such video existing

We even received an advisory in our inbox which says:

Power off smart TVs, tablets, and every other smart device.

Turn off Bluetooth, WiFi, tethering (also known as Hotspot) on your mobile phones.

Switch off your servers (or any other computers that you may leave on 24x7.

Disconnect LAN (network, CAT6, CAT5) cable plugging computers or laptops in the network. If it is a laptop, it may have a physical slide switch or button press to switch off WiFi card inside the laptop - Switch That Off.

if possible, wait for news from eastern world

Status: Hoax

This simply means that we should lead the life of an ascetic.

Keep the Antivirus Software active & updated on all your devices:

Status: 100% True.