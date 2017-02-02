Facebook reaches 1.86 billion monthly active users in Q4 2016

Facebook announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday showing that it has crossed the analysts' expectations in terms of user growth and revenue. The interesting thing is that for the first time, the social network has gained most of its daily active users from Asia.

In Q4 2016, Faceboo has recorded 1.23 billion daily active users that is an 18% year-over-year increase. Of these, it is claimed that 396 million users are based in Asia, which is the highest that Facebook has ever achieved. Comparatively, Facebook has 180 million daily users in the U.S. and Canada, 262 million daily active users in Europe and 388 million daily users from the other parts of the world.

Facebook's user base in the largest continent seems to have surged by 57% in the last two years, which outpaces the growth that the company has achieved in other regions. The number of daily users accessing Facebook on mobile devices has increased steadily. In the Q4 2016, Facebook has recorded 1.15 billion daily users on mobile that is a 23% year-over-year increase.

These numbers are definitely surprising as countries such as India are of significant importance to Facebook. The social network has admitted the same earlier as well and has taken steps to make sure users in such vital countries get the best experience.

Talking about the overall user base, Facebook is likely to touch 2 billion users this year. Furthermore, the company announced that it has 1.86 billion monthly active users and it marks a 17% year-over-year increase. Of these users, 1.74 billion of them are accessing the social network on their mobile devices, which is a 21% year-on-year increase.