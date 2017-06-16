Facebook is using Artificial intelligence to deal with extremism

Facebook is integrating artificial intelligence to deal with extremist posts on its social media platforms. A blog post on Thursday described Facebook's efforts to curb extremist posts from social network. The post read, "Our stance is simple: There's no place on Facebook for terrorism. We remove terrorists and posts that support terrorism whenever we become aware of them."

The social media giant utilizes AI programs for image matching, language understanding and removing terrorist clusters. While the AI integration being used by Facebook are quite advanced the importance of human expertise cannot be denied. Both combined together make Facebook a secure and extremist free platform.

The image recognition technology allows Facebook to block previously removed videos and hence such content can never be uploaded again.

"In many cases, this means that terrorist content intended for upload to Facebook simple never reaches the platform," the post elaborated.

The language understanding AI helps recognize posts that support terrorism. The post continued,"We're currently experimenting with analyzing text that we've already removed for praising or supporting terrorist organizations such as ISIS and Al Qaeda so we can develop text-based signals that such content may be terrorist propaganda." The language understanding AI is still in its early stages.

For removing groups that support or advocate for terrorism, Facebook uses algorithms that identifies such groups and communities. "We use signals like whether an account is friends with a high number of accounts that have been disabled for terrorism, or whether an account shares the same attributes as a disabled account", it explained.

Facebook also made it clear that the AI integration is being used not only on Facebook but also on its subsequent apps such as Instagram and Whatsapp.