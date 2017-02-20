Flipkart and Microsoft join hands to expand e-commerce in India

Tech giant Microsoft and e-commerce company Flipkart have reportedly enterned into a strategic partnership to provide consumers in India with the best online shopping service. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal announced the news today at an event in Bangalore.

Commenting on the deal, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft said, "At Microsoft, we aim to empower every Indian and every Indian organization with technology and key to this is forging strategic partnerships with innovative companies like Flipkart."

However, now that the two companies have joined hands, as a first step, Flipkart will be adopting Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform.

Regarding the same, Nadella added, "Combining Microsoft's cloud platform and AI capabilities with Flipkart's existing services and data assets, will enable Flipkart to accelerate its digital transformation in e-commerce and deliver new customer experiences."

On a similar note, Binny Bansal, Group CEO and Co-Founder, Flipkart stated, "Flipkart has always been committed to its vision of transforming commerce in India through technology.

Given Microsoft's strong reputation in cloud computing, coupled with scale and reliability, this partnership allows us to leverage our combined strength and knowledge of technology, e-commerce and markets to make online shopping more relevant and enriching for customers."

However, Flipkart after adopting Microsoft Azure will ultimately add a layer of advanced cloud technologies and analytics to it's existing data centres.

Microsoft on the other hand, with its strong presence in India along with its global scale will allow for continued growth and expansion, setting the stage for the long-term partnership.

Besides, Flipkart has plans to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics capabilities in Azure, such as Cortana Intelligence Suite and Power BI, to optimize its data for innovative merchandising, advertising, marketing and customer service.

With powerful insights about its business and new, intelligent services, Flipkart can deliver increasingly relevant and personalized experiences to its customers.