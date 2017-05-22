Free Wi-Fi facility at 28 stations

In line with Government's Digital India Initiative, Konkan Railway that connects Maharashtra to Karnataka has tied up with broadband and internet service provider Joister to provide Wi-Fi facility at its stations.

The service was inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu from Kudal Railway station.

Indian Railways has tied up with M/s SYSCON/JOISTER for a provision of 2 Mbps peer to peer 24 hrs FREE Wi-Fi INTERNET bandwidth at 28 stations of Konkan Railway.

M/s SYSCON/JOISTER are providing the JOISPOT brand Wi-Fi in Pune & Mumbai educational institutes in Maharashtra state and have now undertaken as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of providing FREE Wi-Fi bandwidth to the rural area on the Konkan route.

JOISPOT Free Wi-Fi mobile app provides 2 MBPS high-speed Wireless internet with unlimited uploads.

Unlimited free wifi facility will be provided at 28 stations from Kolad to Madure in the initial phase with a peer to peer speed of 2 Mbps. The system can provide access to about 300 users at bigger stations and about 100 users at smaller stations.

This facility will help traveling public, commuters & tourists on Indian Railways to access essential information and they could use their time productively while waiting for trains at railway stations. This initiative of a corporation is a step towards making a smarter India.

Konkan Railway always believes in providing better passenger amenities to its passengers for their comfortable journey.

The FREE Wi-Fi Internet bandwidth is provided at the following Railway stations of Konkan Railway and the stations are Kolad, Mangaon,Veer,Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamthe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ukshi, Bhoke, Ratnagiri, Nivasar, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road and Madure⁠⁠⁠⁠.