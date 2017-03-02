Gmail to increase the size cap of received mails to 50MB

With billions of users worldwide, Gmail is offering quite a lot of free services to them. Google, often keeps modifying the features of Gmail to meet the expectations of the user. Now, the search engine giant has announced that it will increase the attachment size of received emails to 50MB.

On the other hand, it also stated that the emails sent through their service will be having a limit of 25MB. This clearly specifies that the company is having no plans of increasing the size of sent emails.

Attachment being one of the important parts of mail service, it is said to be a good development for Google. Though users are restricted while sharing the files, they need not have to worry because of the presence of a free drive service provided by the company.

The company says that it will come up with this change in size limit very soon so that users can utilize this feature fully.