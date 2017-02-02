Gmail will not be supported by Chrome Browser version 53 and below

Google has just announced that Gmail will not be supporting Chrome browser version 53 and below.

According to a Google blog post, "Starting February 8, 2017, we will show a banner at the top of the Gmail interface for users who are still on Google Chrome Browser v53 and below to encourage upgrading to the latest version of Chrome, currently on version 55. Chrome Browser v55 contains several important security updates."

Lead Image

Moreover, the search giant has also confirmed that Gmail users who are still on Windows XP and Windows Vista will most likely be affected. And that's because the XP and Vista operating systems support only the 49 version of Chrome. This was also the last released version.

SEE ALSO: Google Chrome for iOS is now open-source

Further, Google states that these systems are no longer maintained by Microsoft, and therefore it strongly encourages users to migrate to more secure and supported systems.

And if you are wondering what will happen if you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 and below, then Google has said, "If you continue to use older versions of Chrome Browser now that support has ended, Gmail will be more vulnerable to security risks and users will not have access to new features and bugfixes."

So considering the security risks, Google is urging users to migrate to a better system and version.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft's new chat-based workspace will keep employees engaged

However, Gmail will continue to function on Chrome browser version 53 and below through the end of the year. Chrome users who remain on older versions will be redirected to the basic HTML version of Gmail as early as December 2017.