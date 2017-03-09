Google acquires world’s largest data scientist community Kaggle

Search engine giant Google today announced that Kaggle- home to the world's largest community of data scientists and machine learning enthusiasts will be joining Google Cloud. Kaggle was founded in 2010 and more than 800,000 data experts use Kaggle to explore, analyze and understand the latest updates in machine learning and data analytics. Kaggle is said to be the best place to search and analyze public datasets, build machine learning models and grow your data science expertise.



Emphasizing the importance of democratizing AI, Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning, said, "We must lower the barriers of entry to AI and make it available to the largest community of developers, users and enterprises, so they can apply it to their own unique needs. With Kaggle joining the Google Cloud team, we can accelerate this mission."

Kaggle is a platform for predictive modeling and analytics competition. It is an online space where data scientist compete with each other to solve complex data science problems with the help of latest and varied applications of machine learning. The platform is known for offering cutting-edge business solutions to companies around the globe.

Kaggle will remain as the distinct unit under Google Cloud and will continue to support machine learning training and deployment services, while offering the community the ability to store and query large datasets. Kaggle and Google Cloud aims to foster a thriving community of machine learning developers and data scientists, giving them direct access to the most advanced cloud machine learning environment.