Google adds local event search feature on its App and Mobile website

In these couple of months that have gone by, Google has been working on delivering a better experience to its user by upgrading or adding new features to its various products and apps.

And working on the same line, the tech giant has now rolled out a new feature on the Google app and mobile website, that will help you search for local events that are happening in and around. Basically, with this new feature when you search for events the app will bring up a summary of activities from different sites across the Internet.

SEE ALSO: Best 5 offline Chrome Apps to stay productive

However, this feature is currently available only for users in the US region.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Results in Order Well, when you search for an event, with the new update the app will list all the events gathered from multiple sources in a chronological order. Further, you will be able to see the event's organizer name, date and time, venue details for each search result. How to use it? Google in its blog post says, "To try it, type in a quick search like, 'jazz concerts in Austin,' or 'art events this weekend' on your phone. With a single tap, you'll see at-a-glance details about various options, like the event title, date and time, and location." SEE ALSO: Google to unveil details about the Android ‘O' Beta this month What else you can do? Considering the method mentioned above, it seems you can also search using the artist's or organizer's name to find events happening near you. Further, on tapping on a particular event, the event's website will be opened, which will let you buy tickets directly. Additionally, Google says, "You can also look up events over different time periods, simply tap on filters like "today", "tomorrow", "next week" and more. And if you're feeling open to more options, you can also try typing "events near me" to see what's happening around the corner. After all, who knows what fun activities await?"