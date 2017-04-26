Google adds support for nine Indian languages to Google Translate, Chrome and Gboard

Google has just announced that its Google Translate feature will now be able to support nine languages spoken on the Indian subcontinent.

Currently, Google Translate handles and supports more than 103 languages. However, the support is now expanding to more languages. The translation platform will now support languages like Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Further, it will also translate them between any other languages.

Google had rolled out a new machine learning algorithm to Google Translate earlier in March. And according to the tech giant, the new technique improved the quality of translation. Thus Google might be expanding to other languages based on that.

Google has also added a machine learning-powered translation to its Chrome browser's built-in Translate functionality. Basically, Chrome will now automatically translate the languages using the new neural network-assisted technique. Commenting on this aspect Google has stated, "This means higher quality translations of everything from song lyrics to news articles to cricket discussions."

Apart from adding new features to Chrome and Google Translate, Google is also introducing support for more Indian languages to its Gboard software keyboard for Android and iOS. According to Digitaltrends, more than 11 new languages will be supported including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, and Gujarati.

And there is more. Google is also integrating a Hindi dictionary feature in the Google Search app. Google has worked with Oxford University Press to bring in the Rajpal & Sons dictionary online with full support for transliteration. Meaning, if you type a term in Google Search, you'll see the dictionary definition and meanings of the term, including English translations.