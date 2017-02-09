Google alloted Rs. 150 crore under smart city initiative for setting up free WiFi in Pune

Google has finally got a chance to change Pune into smart city in collaboration with companies like IBM, Larsen & Toubro(L&T) and Raitel from Pune Smart City Development Corporation(PSCSCL).

The search engine will install its Station platform, which has Wi- Fi network management capability and Railtel will provide fiber connectivity to enable hotspots at around 200 strategic locations across the city.

"The latest contract is valued at Rs. 150 crore, and includes capital expenditure, operating expenditure and revenue sharing elements," Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar told ET.

He further stated,"15-20 per cent revenue generated through this citywide Wi-Fi network will be shared with the authority."

He also added that,"The company will also set up emergency call boxes and public address systems, environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity and video analytics integration."

Google has been already working with Railtel and Railway ministry to provide the Wi-Fi hotspot at 400 different railway platforms across the country and at present, the company has finished installing in 100 platforms.

This is not the first time that any State has done that, Maharashtra Government had also signed an MoU with Oracle for furthering digital initiatives in the state, and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Mumbai.