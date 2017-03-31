Google allows you to book fitness classes now

How many times in a day do you use Google? You must have probably lost count. Undoubtedly, it has made our life much better. Now, it seems like that Google is concerned about our physical health as well. The search engine giant is introducing a new product in the US that will help you get back in shape.

Now you can book and pay for a Zumba class or an exercise session via Google Search, Google Maps or directly through the 'Reserve with Google' website. 'Reserve with Google' was initially launched in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles to get the customer feedback. The company announced on Thursday that the handy feature is available across the US now.

The Reserve with Google website has specific filters that can be used to narrow down the fitness studios nearby so you can find the most suitable one for you. It also gives you recommendations and allows you book a spot in the classes of your interest.

If the fitness class you choose gives any discount, you will be able to avail them while paying for the class. As of now, the option of booking through Google Maps is only limited to the desktop. You can schedule your sessions using Google Search on both desktop and mobile.

After you find your ideal fitness class, you just have to click "Reserve with Google" to find what's available and book your spot. The company is said to be working with MINDBODY, MyTime, Genbook, Full Slate, Front Desk and Appointy to ensure the regular updates of schedules and availability.