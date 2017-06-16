Google announced Search Conference for Indian language publishers

Google has announced a Search Conference in India for Indian language publishers. The conference will be held across five cities in India in the month of July.

Google announced on its website that the day long conferences will offer Indian language publishers an opportunity to come face to face with the Google Search Quality team. The team will discuss topics including functioning of Search, better visibility of Indian language websites in Google Search, developing a mobile friendly website and Google's quality guidelines. The conference will be addressed in the Hindi language across all the five cities.

Google has also organized a guest session by a member of the AdSense team. The session has been organized to discuss AdSense policies and avoiding mistakes while running AdSense in Hindi language.

Here is a list of cities along with dates of the conference:

New Delhi - July 5

Jaipur - July 7

Bhopal- July 10

Ranchi- July 12

Lucknow- July 14

Google hopes to increase accessibility of Indian language content across websites for users in the country and is thus making efforts to help Indian language publishers make their site search and mobile friendly.

Indian language content search is increasing at a fast rate in the country offering opportunities to publishers to increase their revenue as well as ranking. Despite of huge demand there is a shortage of online content in local languages which is a major challenged by internet users.

The initiative by Google will certainly offer better results for Indian language publishers.