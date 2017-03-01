Google announces YouTube TV service at Rs 2,608 per month

Google has just announced that it is bringing the best of the YouTube experience to live TV. As such the company has just unveiled a new service in its YouTube platform.

Dubbed as YouTube TV, it is an internet-based television service that will offer access up to 40 cable networks. Likewise, It will be a subscription based service and will come with six accounts at a cost of $35 (approx Rs. 2,608) a month.

Moreover, every account will get a cloud DVR with no storage limits. YouTube says, "With YouTube TV, you'll be able to record live TV and never run out of storage. Your cloud DVR can record as many shows as you want, simultaneously, without using precious data or space on your phone and we'll store each of your recordings for nine months."

Further, YouTube Red will also be included with the service. Thus, with the YouTube TV membership, you will be able to watch YouTube's exclusive content and browse YouTube without any ads.

YouTube in its blog has further expressed, "With so much great content available on TV, we're thrilled to build an experience that lets you enjoy it as easily as you watch YouTube. We can't wait for you to tune in."

However, YouTube TV will be available soon in the largest U.S. markets and the company has promised that it will quickly expand to cover more cities across different countries.