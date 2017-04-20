Google Chrome could have an inbuilt ad-blocking feature soon

Google is reportedly coming up with its own ad-blocking feature to restrict the growth of third-party ad-blocking apps. As per a report by 'The Wall Street Journal', this feature would come enabled by default within the mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome web browser. While this feature is rumored to launch officially in the next few weeks, chances are the search giant may drop the plan.

We all know, Google gets its lion's share of the revenue from online advertisements. So naturally, an ad-blocking feature inside Chrome sounds a bit odd. However, if this news turns out to be true, the user experience will get improved a lot, since the unwanted apps are really intrusive. Besides, it will also limit the growth of third-party ad-blocking apps to a great extent.

Also Read: Google adds new timeline feature in Maps for iOS devices

This feature of Google is expected to target unacceptable ad types that violate the recently-released list of ad standards.

The list, which was published by the Coalition for Better Ads, considers auto-playing video ads with sound, pop-ups, and "prestitial" ads with countdown timers annoying and "beneath a threshold of consumer acceptability."

Now the thing is, Google may decide to block all ads on sites, even if there is only one unacceptable ad. So the website owners would have to ensure that the ads on their sites do not violate the standards.

As always, no responses have been heard from Google. However, the company would have to come up with a solid idea if they want to implement its own ad-blocking feature inside Chrome without harming their profits.

Source