Google Chrome's newer version reloads pages faster by 28%

Google has recently announced that the tech giant in partnership with Facebook and Mozilla has developed a solution to make page reloads in Chrome for desktop and mobile significantly faster.

Google in it's Chromium blog claims that the reloading speed on the latest version of Chrome ( version 56) is 28 percent faster.

As far as the technical process of "reloading a page" goes, when you click the reload button a number of validation or network requests are sent out, usually across multiple domains. These requests are basically just to see if the images and other resources the browser cached the first time are still valid or if the resources on a given page are still acceptable to use or not.

However, in the new Chrome, the browser sends out very few of these requests, while validating only whatever the browser thinks is the main resource of a page. Hence by doing this, it results in a more faster reloading process. All in all Google's team has simplified Chrome's reload behavior.

So if you have the latest Chrome browser you should be able to notice the difference in speed as compared to older versions. In addition, the new reloading process should benefit mobile devices more strongly, while desktop versions of Chrome could see some boost, as well.

Interestingly, Facebook has also said that its pages now reload 28 percent faster.

