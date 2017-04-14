Google Hire job search website launched to take on LinkedIn

After announcing AutoDraw and Aero apps, Google is now all set to stir a buzz in the field of job search. The company is geared up to launch a new job application website called Google Hire.

The Google Hire is believed to track and manage applications similar to the likes of LinkedIn. Google Hire website is already live and the same can be accessed by visiting the URL hire.withgoogle.com. This new website is in the early phase of development and shows an only few job listings from DramaFever, the subsidiary of Warner Brothers and startups such as Point and Medical.

On clicking on this URL and trying to login using our Gmail ID, it showed an error message that the Gmail ID is not associated with an account. This makes us believe that the Google Hire website is restricted to some people for now. Google is expected to officially announce this service soon.

Notably, Google Hire appears to be developed by Bebop, which is an enterprise cloud service provider that was co-founded by Diane Green, the Vmware co-founder (the current Google Cloud's Senior VP).

The development of the Google Hire job search service comes on the heels of the recent launch of Cloud Jobs, an API that can be employed by enterprises in order to integrate job application and the hiring tools in their platforms. It is claimed that the API offers necessary machine learning that is powered by tools in order to connect the job seeker with the job postings, thereby making the whole process a simple one.

