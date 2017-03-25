Google India joins hands with Ministry of IT to boost PM Modi’s ‘New India’ initiative

Google India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) have announced a set of new initiatives to empower Indian citizens and creating abundant opportunities for all. The initiatives are taken in keeping with the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India'.

The key areas outlined as part of this initiative include enabling a safe and secure digital payments experience, imparting digital skills for artisans and Android skills training for students and developers.

Google India and MEITY will support the launch of a 'Digital Payments Security Alliance' in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). For Digital Payments:

1) The Alliance will bring together several stakeholders from the ecosystem including Banks, Fintech Companies and Government.

2) The Alliance will enable key initiatives to make security a foundation for India's twin pronged Digital and Financial Inclusion Programs.

3) A campaign to create community awareness on safe and secure practices, as users adopt digital/mobile payments, capacity building through appropriate Train the Trainer Programs for CSCs, Financial Inclusion Agencies, will be some of the key priorities.

Under the Digital Unlocked for Artisans

1) Google India which had announced Digital Unlocked, a program to impart training to SMBs earlier this year will extend this training in partnership with MEITY to over 100,000 artisans per year across India.

The aim is to enable them to tap into newer markets through improved visibility and discoverability of their products through the internet.

2) The training will be delivered by National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT). Google India will equip the National Institute trainers with training modules and content.

And they will in turn do the outreach by leveraging the 10,000 NIELIT centres across the country.

3) Google India will also provide mobile training labs to reach artisan clusters across India.

Under the Skills development

1) As the majority of India's Internet user base today access the Internet from their mobile phones and almost all the future Internet users in India and many of the world's emerging countries will be mobile only. There is a huge opportunity for India to become a global leader in mobile app development.

That said, Google had announced the launch of its Android Skilling program with an aim of training two million developers in India. This included developing a specially designed instructor-led training program course curriculum.

2) Google will extend this course curriculum to the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) who will in turn train over 100K developers and students through its network of centres.

Other initiatives that Google India and MEITY will undertake in India include: proliferating the Indic web; enhancing government's online presence especially on mobile platforms to enable citizen engagement and training and capacity building programs on digital tools.

