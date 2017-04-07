Google introduces a way to spot fake news

Be it cookie recipes or cricket updates, Google has the answers to all our queries. Unfortunately, not all things published online are true or factual, making it difficult for people to differentiate between fact and fiction.

In order to solve this problem, the search engine giant has come up with a new feature that puts "Fact Check" tags on parts of articles in its News results. While the Alphabet Inc. unit had run limited tests previously, today the feature became available on all the listings in its News pages. The company hopes that now people will be able to fake news more easily.

Also Read: Google app to have built-in screenshot cropping and drawing tools

It was a welcome move form Google as the company was being accused of helping to spread false and inaccurate information. However, Google is not going to verify the news stories itself, established fact-checking websites, like PolitiFact and Snopes will now do the work on its behalf.

Google is also making the system accessible to well-known publishers such as The Washington Post and The New York Times. So media organizations can fact-check each others' articles by using this feature. Interestingly, the same article may get different accuracy ratings from different publishers.

"These fact checks are not Google's and are presented so people can make more informed judgments," said Google. "Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it's still helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim and have clear information on which sources agree," it added.

While any publisher has the option to add fact-check labels to content, it is up to Google search algorithms whether they will appear in results.