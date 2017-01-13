Google is making encryption easier for all

Today in the era of Internet of Things, we have become more and more connected with the technology and our online presence has increased drastically. Now with this progression, as there are many vulnerabilities in terms of data security, a lot of sites, apps and services are increasing and improving their encryption to keep users' data safe and secure.

Subsequently, while Google has been working on the intricacies of making encrypted apps easy to use, the tech giant has identified a recent problem in building a generic yet secure way of exchanging public encryption keys.

And to fix this, Google has announced the Key Transparency initiative to reliably scale to internet size and create a simple way to establish secure connections even through untrusted servers.

The move by Google has been initiated because according to the company most people have a hard time using encryption methods like PGP or even encrypted messaging apps because they require users to manually verify the recipients' account.

Google has stated that the goal with Key Transparency was to simplify this process and create an infrastructure that allows regular people to verify that someone's online persona matches their public key. Besides, Key Transparency is a transparent directory that will not only verify that user's messages are properly secured, but will also make it easier for developers to audit that account data and build simpler security features.

Key Transparency can also be used in a variety of scenarios where data needs to be encrypted or authenticated.

Currently, the project is in its first open source release, but Google has plans to further evolve Key Transparency into an open-source, generic, scalable, and interoperable directory of public keys with an ecosystem of mutually auditing directories.

Google has encouraged people to give their feedback from the security community and based on the feedback and inputs the company will work toward creating a better standard that can help advance security for everyone.

People can submit their feedbacks at KeyTransparency.org.

