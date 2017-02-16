A 7-year old girl writes to Sundar Pichai seeking a job at Google, gets a response too

Have you ever dreamed of working for Google? Well, this 7-year old girl seems to be all set to work for Google. She has gone a step ahead by sending a cute handwritten letter to the company's CEO Sundar Pichai.

This cuteness overloaded letter was not written with the intention to get a reply from Pichai, but he has read and responded to her. 7-year old Chloe Bridgewater-based in the U.K. has addressed him as Google Boss in her letter seeking a job at Google. She has mentioned her interests and about her younger sister who is 5-year old as well in this letter.

In a kind gesture, Pichai has replied to Chloe asking her to apply formally to Google after completing school. The Business Insider stated that she was encouraged by her dad to apply for a job at Google. She has also learned that there are go karts, bean bags and slides at the Google office.

Also Read: Google Home and Amazon Echo could soon make and receive calls

We should say that this letter is cute as the girl has written it in her own way. She has mentioned that she wants to work not only at Google but also at a chocolate factory as well as swim at the Olympics. In the end, she has added that she wrote a letter to Father Christmas. Take a look at the letter written by Chloe from below.

Pichai's response was shared by Andy Bridgewater on LinkedIn and he further added that the same has added more confidence to the girl, who was knocked down by a car a few years back. He has further stated that he would encourage her to develop the necessary skills and focus more on her studies to attain her goal and work at Google.