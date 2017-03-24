Google join hands with MeitY to create digital awareness

Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT announced a collaboration on Thursday that aims to make digital payments safer, and impart digital skill training to artisans and Android training to developers.

"First and foremost, it is an awareness campaign. That is what we are focusing on. A large number of users are not aware of how to make sure that they do the right things to make sure their transactions are safe," commented Rajan Anandan, VP of Google, SouthEast Asia and India. He further explained that they will develop such scenarios where digital fraud will be detected easily.

The launch of a 'Digital Payments Security Alliance' will be supported by Google India and MeitY in a joint venture with the Data Security Council of India. The program will not only help customers but also merchants and small businesses.

The initiative intends to bring several stakeholders such as banks, fintech companies and the government together to create awareness among users regarding digital and mobile payments.

"The collaboration with Google will be hugely beneficial in harnessing the capabilities of technology for the India growth story," says Aruna Sundararajan, the Secretary of MeitY. The idea emerged in a meeting between the Ministry and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in January.

Google and MeitY have also announced the 'Digital Unlocked' initiative that plans to train one lakh artisans per year in India to allow them to tap into newer markets via improved visibility of their products on the internet. The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will train the artisans.

Moreover, in the partnership with the Ministry, the search giant announced the launch of another program that will train around two lakh developers across India with the help of NIELIT.