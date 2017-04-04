Google Map Maker has been officially discontinued

Late last year, Google announced that it was planning to shut down its Map Maker tool, the online tool which allowed anyone to contribute towards updating the Google Maps. Now according to a post on its Help site for the service, Map Maker has been officially closed down.

The service, which had been a distinctive feature of Google Maps since 2008, let users correct or fill the missing map contents, like new roads or restaurants etc. It was especially important for developing areas which didn't have any detailed official maps. However, in recent times, the tool was being misused by some users who upload inappropriate content on Google Maps.

For instance, an image of an android mascot urinating on the logo of Apple was added to the maps not a long time ago. Besides this, a few other scams also forced Google to close down the Map Maker temporarily.

Afterwards, the service started facing tough competition from Google's own Local Guides, the program that offers rewards to power users for making updates to Google Maps. Moreover, Local Guides now have most of Map Maker features including adding and editing places, sharing extra details about a place, moderating edits, editing road segments or viewing the status of edits.

The search engine giant plans to make these features available on both Desktop and phone.

Local Guide will also feature some other updates such as the ability to report missing roads, issues or problems on a full route, and giving real time reports like traffic or road closure soon.