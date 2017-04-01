Google Maps turns into Pac-Man game, April fool special!

In 2015, Google made an awesome prank that turned Google Maps into a game of Pac-Man. A couple of years later it has again come with the same prank, but this time, Ms. Pac-Man will be there.

To find the game, all you need to do is open the Google Maps on your phone; and a pink Ms. Pac-Man icon would be visible on the right. Once you tap on that, you will be directed to a random map on which you can swipe around, munch dots, collect berries and dodge ghosts. It will surely make you appreciate Google's wonderful sense of humor.

Also Read:Google knows your dirty secrets!

As planned by Google, this feature is appearing on Google Maps on 1st April, which is today.

However, unlike the 2015 version, the feature does not transform your current location into Pacman. It now just puts a random location from any part of the world. Although, it seems like Apple users has the option to choose the location.

On desktops, you are able to pick the place where you want to play by clicking on your own location.While the game is pretty appealing, it is not that easy to play as real world streets are quite complicated. You should also keep in mind that you will get 5 lives before you lose.

It is the search engine giant's another smart attempt to humor its user base on a special occasion. The frequently changing Google Doodle also reflects the peppy side of Google. And with games like these on its apps, Google never fails to amaze us.