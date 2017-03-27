Google plans to use artificial intelligence to improve quality of life

Technology giant Google is aiming to 'democratize' artificial intelligence and machine learning by making them available to everyone including users, developers, and enterprises.

Be it diagnosing of terminal disease or preventing road accidents or recognizing financial frauds, Google said that it intends to lower the entry barrier of using such technologies for improving the quality of life. In addition to this, these technologies would help the self-driving cars as well. Even Google Photo's search capabilities and Snapchat filters would be enhanced.

Also Read: Google Talk to be replaced by Hangout from June 26th

"Google's cloud platform already delivers customer applications to over a billion users every day, Now if you can only imagine, combining the massive reach of this platform with the power of AI and making it available to everyone", commented Fei-Fei Li, chief scientist of Alphabet Inc. and machine learning at Google Cloud.

Ms. Li announced the accessibility of cloud 'Video Intelligence API' to the developers at the Google Cloud Next Conference earlier this month. The technology was demonstrated in a video where the API was able to find the dog and identify its breed as well.

Google claims that it would help the developers search and discover video content easily by giving information about entities. Not only this, it can even give the contextual understanding of those entities.

Also Read:Google is working on a social app that allows you to edit photos together with your friends

Google has also introduced new abilities of its Cloud Vision API, which allows developers to extract metadata from over one billion pictures.

It's improved optical character recognition capabilities manage to extract content. from scans of text-heavy documents like books, research papers etc. It also has the ability to detect individuals and objects within images.

Google also intends to use AI and machine learning for bringing healthcare to underprivileged people. It takes the help of computer-based intelligence to diagnose breast cancer. According to Google Research Blog, this method has an accuracy rate of 89%.