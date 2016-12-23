Google, RailTel Roll Out High-Speed Wi-Fi Service at 100 Indian Railway Stations

Along with introducing Railwire Wi-Fi at the Ooty railway station yesterday, Google has successfully installed high-speed Wi-Fi service at 100 Indian railway stations.

Earlier this year, Google took a pledge to launch high-speed Wi-Fi across 400 stations in India. Being quite close to its goal, Google has been pretty successful in introducing high-speed Wi-Fi services at 100 most crowded Indian stations. To achieve the goal, the internet pioneer, earlier this year had partnered with RailTel, a neutral telecom infrastructure provider.

Reports suggest that after the rollout of the Wi-Fi service at the 100th railway station, over 10 million Indians can now have access to a much faster Internet connection. Google in a statement asserts that passengers are rigorously using the high-speed open Internet, which is making them more productive with their time and get things done more efficiently.

As per the statistics issued by RailTel, the Patna railway station tops the chart in terms of internet search using the free Wi-Fi service followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi. To our surprise, the stats reveal that the maximum searches recorded at the railway stations were for porn sites.

