Finally, Google Store lets you buy products from any other country

Google Store has removed a major restriction now. We are talking about the geographic restrictions when it comes to purchasing products from the store.

Well, Google Store finally lets you bypass the geographic limitation and browse as well buy products listed in other countries. You can do this by changing the country in the country selector page. This way, you can browse the products those are not listed in any other country and also buy them. The only requirement is to provide a valid address in that country you have chosen.

In case you have friends in the U.S. and you are in India, you can choose U.S. from the country selector page on Google Store and purchase any product such as Google Home. You need to provide their address in the U.S. so that the product is delivered to them. You can see from the image below that we in India were able to browse the products in the U.S. store.

Notably, when it comes to the payment for the products you have purchased, you can still use the debit or credit cards those were issued in your country. You can track the order via your own Google account too. Besides tracking the shipment, you can also cancel the order, see the status of the order, and manage everything without a problem.

This feature brought in by Google Store is definitely a boon for many users. Also, it is something that is on par with the stores such that offer international orders.