Google Talk to be replaced by Hangout from June 26th

Google is reportedly pulling the plug on Google talk also known as Gtalk. However, the company will be filling this void with Hangout which is another offering from the company. Well it needs no elaborate introduction as it is widely used and well accepted like Gtalk. It has been around for a while now.

Google Talk which debuted back in 2005, was a simple chat for Gmail users, it soon gained popularity and was widely used and accepted. The chat evolved and got upgrades over the years and was added with few features every now and then.

In 2013, the company launched Hangout to replace Gtalk, but decided to ween users off Gtalk gradually. Hangout brings to the table an array of additional features and offers several advanced improvements.

For the users who are attached to Gtalk there is time till June 26th to enjoy the chat, as post that Hangout will be replacing Gtalk and becoming the default messenger for Gmail users. While it may seem like an end to an era, and some users will be loosing an integral part of their life, all is not lost.

Hangout in every sense is a much better option than Gtalk and offers users so much more and is getting several improvements. Being the default messenger for Gmail users Hangout will be getting few upgrades and new features like Hangout Meet and Hangout Chat.

The company is also taking this opportunity to update Hangout, Gmail and Google+ making the transition smoother simpler and user friendly. The company will even be integrating its other offerings like Google Assistant and the company's messaging app Allo and video calling app Duo as well.

Another known fact is the interest the company has been showing in the area of SMS texting and this front is being led by Android Messages. With this move the company will be better positioned to work on that front and leverage Hangout to make progress on those fronts.