Hackers target Apple over iCloud accounts, says report

A group of hackers is rumored to be putting pressure on Apple over a big trove of credentials to iCloud and some other Apple email accounts.

The hackers, who have named themselves "Turkish Crime Family," claim they have access to over 300 million breached accounts, as per a report by Motherboard on Wednesday. The hackers made threats against Apple that they will start resetting passwords on iCloud accounts and remotely wiping iPhones unless they receive $75,000 in bitcoin within 7th April.

However, they have said they will also settle for $100,000 in iTunes gift cards.

"I just want my money and thought this would be an interesting report that a lot of Apple customers would be interested in reading and hearing," said a member of the Turkish Crime Family in an interaction with the publication.

A YouTube video uploaded by the hackers shows them supposedly logging into iCloud accounts using stolen credentials. They also shared a screenshot of their communication with the security team of Apple.

Apple did not immediately make any comments on if it was indeed the target of an extortion attempt regarding the alleged trove of credentials. Later, the company said that its systems had not faced any kind of security breaches.

"The alleged list of email addresses and passwords appears to have been obtained from previously compromised third-party services," Apple stated. It also added that it is working with the law enforcement officials in order to identify the hackers.

Reportedly Apple had previously been a victim of hackers as well. However, the company had always denied the claims.