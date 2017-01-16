Here’s the most common password of 2016

According to a research conducted over 10 million passwords that were made public by data breaches '123456’ was the most common password of 2016.

A US-based password management company Keeper Security reviewed the said number of passwords to find out that “nearly 17% of users are safeguarding their accounts with 123456.”

'123456789’ and 'qwerty’ follow suit to be the next most common passwords as per the research. The study also indicates that “4 of the top 10 passwords and 7 of the top 15 passwords” are six characters long or even shorter.

“This is stunning in light of the fact that, as we’ve reported, today’s brute-force cracking software and hardware can unscramble those passwords in seconds.”

Keeper Security blames the website operators for not taking the required measures to make passwords more complex. “Website operators that permit such flimsy protection are either reckless or lazy.”

“The presence of passwords like '1q2w3e4r’ and '123qwe’ indicates that some users attempt to use unpredictable patterns to secure passwords, but their efforts are weak at best. Dictionary-based password crackers know to look for sequential key variations. At best, it sets them back only a few seconds.”

Take a look at the top 25 common passwords of 2016 at Keeper Security’s blog here.