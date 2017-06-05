India among the worst hit countries by “Fireball” malware

While concerned organizations around the globe are still trying to figure out better defense options against malware attacks such as "WannaCry" Ransomware. A new malware attack has reportedly infected 250 million computers already around the world, India being among the worst hit countries. A cyber security firm Check Point warned about a new malware known as "Fireball."

This "Fireball" malware outbreak takes over the browsers and changes their default search engine in order to track their web traffic on behalf ofa digital marketing firm Rafotech based in Beijing, China.

It has also been reported that the malware can remotely run any code on the infected machine.



Maya Horowitz, head of Check Point research team, stated that. "A quarter-billion computers could very easily become victims of real malware. It installs a backdoor into all these computers that can be very, very easily exploited in the hands of the Chinese people behind this campaign,"

Check Point stated that according to a research on its own network of clients it was found that one in 5 computers globally are infected by the malware and the worst hit countries are India and Brazil.

While the US has 5.5 million infections, India on the other hand has a total of 25 million.

It is being speculated that the intentions of developers is more than just monetizing on advertisement and taking it to the next level.

We recommend you to use antimalware/antivirus suites to protect your system from such security breaches. Make sure you switch on the internet security and does not click on links send by unidentified contacts via emails.