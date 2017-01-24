Indian IT decision makers adopting open source to go digital

Indian IT decision makers are turning to open source to drive digital innovation to support business with new capabilities, a study said on Monday.

Fifty one per cent of respondents reported that their organisations have implemented open source solution while 49 per cent of respondents plan to expand/implement open source solutions within the next 12 months, said open source solutions provider Red Hat which conducted the study with market research firm Forrester Consulting.

"The power of participation and collaboration of open source is no longer just an IT initiative but has become a top business priority for many enterprises in India," said Rajesh Rege, Managing Director, Red Hat, India, in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Over 50% parents fear cyberbullying will hit their kids: Study

Eighty six per cent of survey respondents highlighted reducing cost/improving efficiency as one of their key business initiatives within the next 12 months, the findings showed.

Fifty three per cent of respondents use open source to both support business innovation with new capabilities and to engage in an open ecosystem of innovation partners.

"Respondents from India anticipate that their organisation's use of open source will increase in Internet of Things by 45 per cent whereas 43 per cent believe that open source will help increase their agile hybrid Cloud infrastructure, application development and DevOps environments," the study noted.

The study surveyed 455 CIOs and senior IT decision makers from nine countries in Asia Pacific.

IANS

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals