IRCTC to let you book train tickets and pay later

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) recently added the cash on delivery payment mode for railway ticket booking. Now, it looks like the service is all set to get another feature booking train ticket booking.

Well, the new feature that you can use while booking your train ticket is 'Buy Now Pay Later'. With this payment mode, you can book train tickets through the IRCTC website and pay for the same later. This will reduce the trouble involved in going through the payment process while booking the train tickets.

Also read: IRCTC Rail Connect - Book train ticket on the go

This new feature will be enabled by IRCTC along with ePaylater, which is a Mumbai-based payment solution providing the 'Buy Now Pay Later' solution. This payment solution is targeted at the frequent online purchasers with a 14-day credit term.

It is claimed that the 'Buy Now Pay Later' payment mode will be made available for the customers so that they can book their train tickets without paying immediately. They will have a credit period of 14 days from the date of the transaction to make the payment for their booked tickets.

The payment solution firm says that it targets to grab a minimum of 5% of the six lakh transactions done per day in six months. In order to be eligible to avail the new payment mode, you will have to fill the basic information such as PAN card and Aadhaar card details and use the feature with an OTP (One Time Password).

Also read: You can book train tickets from IRCTC using Paytm

Once you have booked train tickets using the new Buy Now Pay Later feature provided by IRCTC in partnership with ePaylater, you can make the payment for the booked tickets within 14 days via NEFT.

Via