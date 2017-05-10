JioFiber Preview Offer to offer 100GB data at 100Mbps speed free for 90 days

It is known that Reliance Jio is working on a broadband service that is likely to create a buzz in the broadband market just like the 4G service did a few months back. Earlier, we saw reports that the JioFiber is all set to be rolled out in select cities in the near future.

Now, we have got some information about the plans and more details about the JioFiber, thanks to one of our readers. It is likely that the broadband service will offer fast internet connectivity at a cheap rate that will create tough competition for the other service providers in the market and acquire a huge volume of users.

Also read: Reliance Jio Fiber Preview to launch soon with 100GB FUP and 100Mbps speed

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

100GB data/month free for 90 days Based on this information, the JioFiber broadband service is likely to be launched with the JioFiber Preview Offer just like the 4G service and might remain free for three months (90 days). Under the Preview Offer, the consumers are to be subjected to avail 100GB data per month at 100Mbps speed. On exceeding this limit, the speed is said to reduce to 1Mbps without hampering the internet connectivity. Eventually, users of the service might enjoy unlimited data at 1Mbps speed under the JioFiber Preview Offer. Refundable deposit Though the broadband service is said to be free of cost for 90 days, the connection is likely to require a one-time refundable installation amount of Rs. 4,500. Users need to pay this amount in order to avail the JioFober service. Once the users decide to discontinue the service, they will get the amount refunded. Ongoing trials We are yet to know the exact launch date of the JioFiber. As of now, the company is testing the JioFiber by offering connections to the employees of the company and select users. It is claimed that the JioFiber service is in trials in a few cities across the country. Notably, Jio 4G too underwent similar trials for over six months before being introduced to the users in September 2016. Competition to get intense It is not only Jio that is working on fiber internet connection but also Airtel, which is the market leader in the broadband segment. Airtel is pushing the high-speed internet connection service to a great level to pose a tough challenge to Jio, We can expect a major transition hitting the country's broadband segment that has been highly neglected for many years.