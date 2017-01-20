LinkedIn desktop website gets overhauled with many new features

LinkedIn's desktop interface has received the largest overhaul for the very first time. Well, this is a massive desktop redesign that the professional social network has received since its inception. The redesign brings changes from the mobile app of the network, stated the senior director of engineering at LinkedIn, Chris Pruett.

With this redesign of LinkedIn desktop, the platform becomes a simplified one that is faster and more intuitive and adds more value for the users. With the changes brought in by the overhaul, the users can get a seamless experience across both mobile and desktop. Also, it will be easier for professionals to access the relevant content, conversations, and opportunities. The new features brought in by the desktop redesign are detailed below.

Also read: LinkedIn crosses 100-million members in Asia-Pacific region

New LinkedIn desktop platform has seven segments on the navigation bar. On clicking 'more', the navigation bar will take you to the other experiences such as LinkedIn Learning. The messaging interface has been revamped to be smarter so that it lets you connect to anyone on LinkedIn. This way, you can connect to people on the platform and unlock new opportunities.

The Feed is fine-tuned by this redesign. This way, you can get the relevant content from publishers and people on the platform. The network will help you dive deep into topics that are more relevant to you and follow the trending stories. In addition to these, there is a universal search box to find people, companies, jobs, groups, and schools. It is possible to refine the search using the filters option. You can get to know who reads and engages with the content that you share such as job title, company, and location. Even profile suggestions have been improved to help you find people more easily.