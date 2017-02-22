Microsoft announces Project Sangam- a skill development and jobs platform for India

In a bid to promote 'Skill India' and 'Digital India' schemes, Microsoft during the 'Future Decoded' technology conference announces 'Project Sangam', an Aadhar card based platform to empower the young Indians to enhance their skills in order to sign relevant jobs matching their profile.

The project is designed to bridge the widening skill gap in the country. It aims to connect the skill learning programs directly with relevant jobs by utilizing LinkedIn's job searching ability.

On-boarding securely and seamlessly with Aadhar, the platform allows users to register using their Aadhar identity to sign up for professional courses so that they can train themselves to attain jobs matching their profile.

Post signing in on the platform, users can add their professional qualifications and skills that Microsoft will take in consideration to provide job recommendations via professional networking website-LinkedIn. Users can simply use LinkedIn to manage their profiles.

Considering the fact that people use their mobile devices to look for jobs, Microsoft has developed Project Sangam app that will offer learning in the go.

The app will have a dedicated 'Learning' section where job seekers can look for courses they want to pursue. Candidates can even download the training material for offline viewing when there is no internet access.

Besides, candidates will also get personalized job recommendations from Linkedin via SMS alerts and app notifications. In addition to offer training courses and job recommendations, Microsoft will also share user's profile to employers upon a feasible match.

Project Sangam will commence from Andhra Pradesh.

