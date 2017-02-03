Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India for company’s Future Decoded Event

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit India for company's yearly flagship technology and business conference- Future Decoded, scheduled for February 21-22. The two-day event, which is entitled as India's largest event on 'Digital Transformation' will bring together 1,500 business and government decision makers to engage in conversations on how technology will transform all aspects of our work and life.

SEE ALSO: ZTE Blade A2 Plus review

The two-day event will focus on how digital technology is empowering people and organizations across governments, education, banks, hospitals, e-commerce, entertainment, and manufacturing organizations.

As per the invite shared by Microsoft, the event will also see discussions on the future endeavors of developers or IT professional. The conference will also feature immersive experiential zones that showcase cutting-edge technologies that are being used to digitally transform organizations in India.

SEE ALSO: Huawei Honor 6X review

The day two will see keynote addresses by government, business, and technology leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh, Lord Jonathan Evans, Former Director General, MI5, Günter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors Ltd., Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and MD, Havells, and Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

The leaders will focus on digital transformation in industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, e-commerce and professional services.