Microsoft to collaborate with Andhra in e-governance, cyber security

Microsoft has offered to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh in the areas of e governance and cyber security, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Davos, met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday.

Nadella suggested that Andhra Pradesh should nurture hybrid cloud technology and that it will be a great leap in technology for India and Andhra Pradesh in particular, according to a statement here.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft Surface Phone might be a 2-in-1 foldable phone, hints latest patents

Microsoft has recently acquired LinkedIn and it is working closely with the Singapore government.A Skill profile of the population, professionals etc are also being digitized, said the Microsoft CEO and added that the same may be replicated in Andhra Pradesh.

Nadella and Naidu agreed to make significant progress in hybrid cloud technology within a year.

The Chief Minister explained the various technological initiatives e being implemented in Andhra Pradesh. He also spoke at length on the technology that the state is using for real time governance.

Naidu mentioned that he is keen on increasing the digital transactions which is at 30 percent now to 70 percent by March this year.

Source: IANS

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals