Microsoft testing its latest AI chatbot 'Ruuh' in India

Microsoft is currently testing its new AI chatbot named 'Ruuh' that is aimed at Indian users but is only available in the English. Created solely for entertainment purposes, the company has labeled it as a 'desi' AI chatbot that never stops talking. As per reports, Ruuh AI chatbot was launched on February 7 and Microsoft filed for a trademark on march 15.

Microsoft has listed out the chatbot's personal interests, which include "Chatting, Bollywood, Music, Humour, Travel & Browsing Internet." Users can engage in a conversation with the chatbot on Facebook, where a number of posts display Ruuh's expertise in Indian English expressions and slangs. "Yo! People keep asking me if I'm AI, but I'm like you only right?," and "fraandship" could be an example.

"At Microsoft, we're focused on helping people and organizations achieve more through new conversation models. We're excited about the possibilities in this space and are experimenting with a limited pilot program of a new chatbot that's focused on advancing conversational capabilities within our AI ambition." commented a Microsoft spokesperson.

He also said that the company intends to make the chatbot available to a wider audience. The company's combined AI and Research Group, which was founded last year has apparently done a lot of work on AI Chatbots.

Microsoft expects that the new chatbot will be a hit among the young, urban population. The company had previously also tried its hands on AI chatbots with Tay and Zo. However, they failed to become popular. We just have to wait now to see if Microsoft's prediction about 'Ruuh' is correct.