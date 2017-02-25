Mozilla Firefox's new feature will let you snooze tabs until later

Mozilla the popular web browser developer is now testing out a new feature for Firefox that presumably will let you manage tabs better.

According to reports, the new feature is said to be the "SnoozeTabs" feature which might not be something new as many email apps do come with such a feature. However, it looks like FireFox also wants to bring in such feature to its browser and essentially deliver better user experience.

As for the new SnoozeTabs feature, it basically shuts down a tab, only to open it back at a later time. So using this new feature, the Firefox user will be able to snooze any tab up to a specified time, and later this tab will then open in the background tab at the mentioned time without causing any interruption.

SEE ALSO: Mozilla just unveiled their brand new logo: Moz://a

Talking about the benefits of the feature, the Firefox SnoozeTabs will definitely help in managing tabs better, and it will be more useful for those users who work with multiple tabs on their browser. Additionally, NDTV reports that this feature will also allow users to remember important chores that they want to keep for later.

How to activate it?

Users will be able to see a bell icon on the top-right of Firefox. Clicking it will allow users to choose a time when they want the tab to return. Various options are also provided for users like later today, tomorrow, this weekend, next week, next month, for easy configuration. After choosing the option, the tab will go away until the time specified, at which point the tab will load in the background tab.

SEE ALSO: Google Chrome adds new feature that supports VR content on the web

Firefox is currently testing these features, but according to the reports that we are hearing the stable version should also arrive soon. Besides, if users do want to try out the SnoozeTabs feature right away, they can do so by activating Mozilla's Test Pilot extension. This extension will allow users to try out various experimental features before they arrive on the stable channel.