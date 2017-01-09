Mumbai has now India’s largest Public Wi-Fi network

The Financial capital of India- Mumbai is now also the India's largest public Wi-Fi city. A total of 500 dedicated hotspots went live in city on Monday, making it India's biggest public Wi-Fi network, and among the world's largest.

The news was given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis via a tweet, which mentions the activation of 500 Hotspots across various locations in Mumbai. He further said that another 700 hotspots will be active by May 1 - which is celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

Fadnavis also provided the citizens a link to find their nearest hotspot locations to access the free internet. Besides, the Chief Minister also assured the citizens that the Mumbai government will monitor the progress on connectivity and speed and that the issues will be resolve on priority basis.

As reported by IANS, during the trial period, dated January 2 to January 8, around 23,000 users signed up in Mumbai and downloaded more than 2TB (TetraByte) data, which Fadnavis termed as "a major aspect of digital empowerment in the state".

US-based companies like Hewlett Packard and Fortinet has been roped in for technical support by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MITC).

The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is the bandwidth provider, while Larsen & Toubro is the systems integrator.

As noted, the promise to provide free Wi-Fi services to Mumbaikars was made in August 2016 by the Maharashtra CM Fadnavis. He had announced that the government would work to provide as many as 1,200 WiFi hotspots in the city and the first phase of installing the 500 hotspots went live on January 9, 2017.

