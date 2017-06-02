NBC journalist asks PM Modi: Do you have a twitter account?

A new question is going viral all over the internet. As simple as it looks, "Are you on a Twitter account?" turned out be the biggest mess when an American journalist Megyn Kelly asked this to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yes, now Kelly has come under widespread online criticism for asking this question to the second-most followed politician on Twitter with over 30 million followers. She met Modi when she had to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin in this Russian city for her new NBC show. The channel has also aired a teaser video of this event where Kelly greets Putin and Modi at state party dinner at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg.

This hilarious question was asked by her when Modi told about her picture of holding an umbrella in St. Petersburg, which is shared on her Twitter wall. Her picture had this caption: "Things are looking up in St. Petersburg - the rain stopped...& I will interview President Putin on Friday".

Things are looking up in St. Petersburg - the rain stopped...& I will interview President Putin on Friday. pic.twitter.com/3MJ3IoIhlH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

"Ohh really! Did you? Are you on Twitter?" was her reply, which made all the netizens to go crazy and interestingly, Modi nodded saying 'yes' to this question. This made everyone to accuse her of not doing the homework properly.

"Sheesh. @megynkelly asks @narendramodi who has 30 million followers if he's on Twitter. What does it take to get India on the radar screen," tweeted Alyssa Ayres, a senior fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations.

She was also accused as a #CluelessAmerican by Rupa Subramanya in her tweet. It is known to everyone that Modi is the second most followed politician in the world with 30.3 million followers on Twitter, after US President Donald Trump with 31.2 million followers. Overall Modi is ranked at the 35th spot in the list of most followers on Twitter.

